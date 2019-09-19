On Saturday, Sept. 14, as a group of Zion Chapel High School students launched their boats into the Tensaw River, they were launching a new dimension to the field of sports at Zion Chapel High School. The Zion Chapel High School Bass Team was created for the purpose of affording high school students a competitive tournament experience while at the same time providing them an environment to advance their knowledge of conservation, to establish and enjoy new friendships, and to instill values and character through outdoor life experiences. The team is starting small to get established in anticipation of future growth. While the school does not sponsor the team, the team members are all Zion Chapel High School students sponsored by the community and area businesses. For the 2019-2020 season, there will be three teams in competition. A team includes two students and a captain. They will be fishing the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, the Airport Marine Trail, and the Bassmasters High School Trail (Tiger Division). The Zion Chapel team members include Kaleb Devos, Kevin Dowdy, Landon Jacobs, Trevor Lee, Avery Padgett, and Ethan Young. At the end of the day, Kevin Dowdy and Landon Jacobs finished in the “Top 25” out of 90 boats weighing in and 192 anglers participating. The ZCHS Bass Team’s journey will continue Saturday, Sept. 21, on the Alabama River at Cooter’s Pond.
