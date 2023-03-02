Although the water was rough, the wind was cold, and the rain was nonstop, these rigid conditions did not stop team Avery Padgett/Ethan Young of the Zion Chapel Bass Team and their trusty boat captain, Taylor Renfroe. In other words, February 11, 2023, on Lake Eufaula, was a tough day but rewarding day.
This was the second tournament of this season on the Alabama BASS Nation High School Trail Tiger Division for the Zion Chapel Team.
As Avery Padgett put it, “Eufaula was good to us again! While getting beat to death by waves and getting pelted by rain from blast off until weigh-in time, we managed to get five in the boat.”
Team Padgett/Young weighed in 16.92 pounds and placed fifth out of 110 boats. Only 14 teams managed to catch their limit, and only 78 teams out of 110 weighed in. This scenario tells the story of a rough day on the water, but it also depicts the dedication of these young anglers.
In the big fish competition, Padgett/Young placed third with their largest fish weighing 5.53 pounds; the first-place fish weighed 6.03 pounds. Congrats to G. W. Long for winning the big fish award.
Team Padgett/Young also won the Freedom Marine Center Contingency money ($1,000) for the seventh consecutive time. They give a big shoutout to Kenneth Chambers for affording them this opportunity.
The next stop for Team Padgett/Young was the BASSMASTER High School Open on Lay Lake, February 25, 2023. Over 300 teams from across the United States registered for this big event.
