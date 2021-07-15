The Zion Chapel Bass Team [ZCBT] celebrated a successful year Friday night, July 9, with a team banquet/cookout, held at Ken and Charlotte Anderson’s party barn on County Road 346, Elba, Ala.; however, for four of the anglers the season continues later this month when they will compete in a Nationals event in Tennessee.
The ZCBT members, coaches, boat captains, family and others gathered for a BBQ meal, including Boston Butt, rice, baked beans, coleslaw, chips and dips, deviled eggs, and desserts. The meal was prepared by Coach Dana Haley and family members.
Following the meal and a time of fellowship, coaches Dana Haley and Larry Campbell conducted a team awards ceremony. Each angler was recognized for his participation with the ZCBT, and presented a trophy, photos, and copies of newspapers from The Elba Clipper and Enterprise Ledger containing articles about the team. Each senior angler also received, as a keepsake, his personal yard sign recognizing him as a member of the team.
Throughout the season, the anglers competed in two-man teams for the competitions. Awards presented last Friday night reflected inner-team performances for the ZCBT members only.
Team Kaleb DeVos and Kevin Dowdy received the Angler of the Year award from coaches Haley and Campbell for their efforts in the BASS National High School Tiger Trail and East Alabama High School Bass Trail.
Team Avery Padgett and Ethan Young received the Angler of the Year award for the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. This team also received the Big Fish award for the season, pulling in the largest fish amongst the Zion Chapel Team anglers this season.
The coaches also presented special gifts to boat captains and others for their support of the ZCBT program throughout the season.
The ZCBT banquet/cookout ended with a “good luck” for Team Padgett/Young and Team DeVos/K. Dowdy as these two teams qualified to compete the BASS Nation High School National Championship Tournament. This Nationals event will be held July 29-31 at Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.
The teams will be allowed three days of practice before the tournament. For the tournament, all teams will fish the first two days, and the “Top 12” teams will fist the third day to determine the winners.
