Weather always plays a role when fishing; there are easy days and challenging days. The Zion Chapel Bass Team faced a weather delay Saturday, March 25, when they fished Lake Martin; however, the daunting weather cleared and allowed the team to have a productive day of fishing.
With Kyle Padgett as captain, Team Avery Padgett/Ethan Young fished their third tournament on the Alabama BASS Nation High School/Tiger Trail. They caught their limit of five fish weighing in at 6.88 pounds, which was not a good day for weight, but, as their coach stated, it was a good day for money. For the seventh time, Padgett/Young won the Freedom Marine Center Contingency check for $1,000. One of the BASS Nation officials commented that Ken Chambers (Freedom Marine owner) is paying for their education at Troy University.
The ZCBT salutes the Kinston Bass Team, another Coffee County School, for placing in the top ten. This is Kinston’s first year competing, and the team was organized by a familiar face, Brian Lassiter. Brian served as captain for the ZCBT in their early years of tournament fishing.
The Zion Chapel Bass Team has often mentioned their sponsors, but they have never named them. This team could not travel and compete in these tournaments without financial support.
The team thanks the following sponsors for the current year: Premier Chrysler Dodge Jeep of Troy, S & C Materials & Paving Inc., K W Plastics, Coastal Plains Land & Timber, Front Porch, Williams Auto Parts, O’Reilly’s, Guns R Us, Commercial Door Products, Jones Animal Clinic, Wards Yamaha, The Ward Co., Laser Engraving & Designs, Caylor/Snellgrove Heating & Cooling, and Elba Finance LLC.
