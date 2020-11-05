Statistics by Joey Arnold and Photos by Catrina Arnold
The Zion Chapel Rebels gave a large homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about Friday night as they rolled to a big 41-14 win over the Pleasant Home Eagles, at Bates Memorial Stadium, in Enterprise. Pleasant Home got on the scoreboard first on a 15-yard run by Nick Short as the Eagles jumped ahead 7-0 with 8:49 remaining in the opening quarter. However, Zion Chapel scored the next three touchdowns of the first half to open up a 21-7 advantage. The first Rebel touchdown came with 3:08 left in the first quarter on a 2-yard run by JD Finger, and Finger added is second score of the night on a 14-yard scamper with 7:42 left in the second quarter as Zion Chapel went on top 14-7. A 7-yard td run by Zay Adair with 4:39 remaining in the quarter extended the Rebels lead to 21-7, but the Eagles scored late in the quarter on a 52-yard Ethan Curry pass and at the half the Rebels lead stood at 21-14. Zion Chapel’s Brockston Bragg broke loose on a 57-yard touchdown dash with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter to push the Rebels lead to 28-14, and when Whit Wilkerson scored on a 1-yard run with 6:54 left in the fourth quarter the Rebels lead had grown to 35-14. Cole Mosley scored the final points of the night on a 5-yard run with 1:52 left on the clock to seal the deal on the big 41-14 win. Brockston Bragg rushed for 296 yards and one touchdown to lead the Rebels offense, while JD Finger scored two touchdowns and also had a big night on defense with two sacks and a pass interception. Chance Killingsworth added 3 sacks.
