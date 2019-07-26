ALABAMA STATE CHAMPION ZION CHAPEL DIXIE ANGELS.... will travel to Louisiana this weekend to compete in the 2019 Dixie Softball World Series. The seven-team tournament will be played at the Johnny Downs Recreation Complex, in Alexandria, Louisiana, and the Alabama champs will compete with teams from Georgia, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida and the host team from Alexandria. Alabama will open play on Saturday at 10:30 A.M. against Georgia, and will play again on Sunday at 10:30 with a win, or on Sunday at 5:30 with an opening round loss. The team is coached by Chris Hodge and David Jordan, and team members include ML Bragg, Aubrey Bassett, Caroline Jordan, Gracie Paramore, Hannah Herbert, Lauren Sanders, Cailyn Sanders, Paytlynn Davis, Jenna Boley, Isabel Kelley, Annslea Taylor and Madeson Cape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.