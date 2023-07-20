The Zion Chapel Rebels will look to continue their rebuild this season on the football field and with four of their opening five games at the friendly confines of Green Memorial Stadium they will certainly have the chance to use the schedule to springboard to a winning season.
Zion Chapel has posted only two winning seasons over the past 17 years and over the last three years has posted only five wins, combined, and the Rebels have only two winning seasons since moving up to Class 2A in 2008.
Coach Cody Keene will be in his second season as the field general for the Rebels and last year led the team to a 3-7 record.
Following is a preview of this year’s football schedule:
Aug. 25 Pike Liberal Arts
The Rebels will kick off the season at home with a first-ever clash against the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots. Pike Lib was a longtime powerhouse in the private school ranks, but struggled to a 3-6 record last season in its first year as a member of the AHSAA due to a schedule that included one trip to Mobile and three games in Florida.
Sept. 1 at, Goshen
The Rebels will hit the road in week action when they head to Goshen for a non-region battle against the Goshen Eagles. Zion Chapel has a 6-25 all-time record against the Eagles, has lost nine straight meetings, has posted only one win in its last 15 games and last season lost 46-21. Goshen posted a 6-4 record last season after struggling to a 1-18 record the previous two seasons.
Sept. 8 Wicksburg
The Rebels will enter the region wars in week three with a home game against the Wicksburg Panthers. Zion Chapel owns an 8-13 all-time record in the series and last season lost 42-12. Wicksburg posted a 6-6 record last season in its first year in the 2A ranks since 2013, and over the past four years has compiled a 22-21 record.
Sept. 15 Samson
The Rebels will remain at home in week four when they host the Samson Tigers, in a key region encounter. Zion Chapel has a 5-15 series record against the Tigers, but snapped a nine-game skid last season with a 19-6 win, its first over Samson since back in 1991. Samson slumped to a 1-9 record last season after posting 13 wins the previous two years.
Sept. 22 Ariton
The Rebels will lose out the homestand with a week five region clash with the Ariton Purple Cats. Zion Chapel has a 12-42 series record against the ‘Cats, has lost six straight since a 31-30 win in 2014, and last season dropped a 35-0 decision. Ariton posted its second straight 10-win season a year ago and has won nine or more games five of the last six years.
Sept. 29 at, Pleasant Home
The Rebels will step out of region play and get back on the road when they travel to Pleasant Home to tangle with the Pleasant Home Eagles. Zion Chapel boasts a 12-5 series advantage, has won six straight contests and last season rolled to a 28-19 win. Pleasant Home has struggled to a 3-17 record the past two seasons and has posted two wins or less in eight of the last ten years.
Oct. 5 at, G.W. Long
The Rebels will swing back into region play and remain on the road in week seven when they head to Skipperville to battle the G.W. Long Rebels. Zion Chapel has a 10-29 all-time record against Long, has lost the last 14 meetings on the field and last season dropped a 42-7 decision. G.W. Long has rolled up an impressive 35-11 record the last four years after struggling to a 3-15 slate in 2017-2018.
Oct. 13 at, Geneva County
The Rebels will continue their road trip and remain in region action when they travel to Hartford to tangle with the Geneva County Bulldogs. Zion Chapel has an 0-5 record in the brief series, which was renewed in 2020 after a 13-year break, and last season dropped a 34-12 decision. Geneva County has struggled to back-to-back losing seasons after posting eight wins in 2020.
Oct. 20 Cottonwood
The Rebels will finally return home in week nine for a region clash against the Cottonwood Bears. Zion Chapel has an 0-6 series record against the Bears, lost last season 33-0 and in the brief series has given up an average of 42 points per game. Cottonwood posted its last winning season back in 2014, but has begun to rebuild and in the last two years has a combined record of 10-11.
Oct. 27 at, Abbeville
The Rebels will close the books on the regular season with a road trip to Abbeville for a region contest against the Abbeville Yellowjackets. Zion Chapel has a 1-2 record in the short series and last season posted a 22-16 win after being outscored in the first two meetings 84-18. Abbeville has struggled to only five wins in the past two seasons after claiming a total of 30 wins the previous three years.
