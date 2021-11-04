The Zion Chapel Rebels continued their dominance over Pleasant Home last week as they rolled to their fifth straight win over the Eagles with a convincing 39-24 victory, Thursday night at Pleasant Home.
Zion Chapel received the game’s opening kickoff and immediately headed down the field on an eight play scoring drive. Zay Adair had a 22-yard third down run early in the possession to keep the drive alive, while the Rebel score came on a 14-yard touchdown toss from Mason Stuart to Bradon Grantham. Stuart ran in the two-point conversion, and with 7:40 remaining in the first quarter Zion Chapel was already on top 8-0.
Pleasant Home began its initial possession at its own 40-yardline and answered the early Rebel score as the Eagles went 60 yards in 13 plays to pull even. The seven-minute march was sparked by the running of Ladarius Purifoy with 26 yards on six carries, while the score came on a 16-yard pass from Ethan Curry to David Hinson. Curry added the two-point conversion, and with only 10-seconds left in the quarter the score was tied at 8-8.
Zion Chapel began its ensuing possession at its own 35-yardline and this time the Rebels went 65 yards in six plays to regain the lead. Sophomore quarterback Mason Stuart rushed for 33 yards on three carries and completed two passes for 17 yards to lead the Rebels down the field, and it was Stuart that capped the long scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown dash. A two-point try failed, but with 9:28 left in the second quarter the Rebels were back on top 14-8.
The Zion Chapel defense turned back a Pleasant Home scoring threat at the Rebels 15-yardline on the game’s next offensive series, and once again the Rebels offense was ready to roll as this time it went 85 yards in nine plays and overcame a major distance penalty to stretch its first half advantage.
A 24-yard run by Bradon Grantham on the initial play of the possession got the Rebels off to a fast start, while Mason Stuart hooked up with Brayden Watson on a 25-yard pass completion and added a 34-yard completion to Jackson Adcock to lead the Rebels down field. Stuart scored his second touchdown of the half on a 6-yard run, and while a two-point try failed to produce points, the Rebels lead had grown to 20-8 with 2:41 left in the half.
Pleasant Home began its ensuing possession near midfield after a short kickoff and needed only four plays to reach the endzone to cut into the Zion Chapel lead. A 43-yard pass from Mason Anderson to Ethan Curry was a key play in the quick scoring drive, and Anderson scored on a 6-yard run on the next play as the Eagles scored with just 27-seconds left on the clock. Anderson also ran in the two-point conversion, and at the half Zion Chapel left the field with a 20-14 lead.
Zion Chapel began its initial possession of the second half at its own 14-yardline after a Pleasant Home punt and promptly went 86 yards in just six plays to extend its advantage. A 38-yard pass from Mason Stuart to Zay Adair was a key play in the long scoring drive, while Stuart notched his third touchdown of the night on a 27-yard dash. The two-point try again failed, but with 6:40 left in the third quarter the Rebels owned a 26-16 advantage.
The Rebels Mason Stuart picked off an Eagles pass on Pleasant Home’s ensuing series, but the Rebels gave the ball right back on a fumble, and the Eagles cashed in the turnover as they went 35 yards in five plays to get back into the endzone.
A 36-yard pass completion from Mason Anderson to Logan Bolling on third down and 20 was a key play in the short scoring drive, while it was Ladarius Purifoy that capped the drive with a one-yard scoring run. Purify added the two-point conversion, and with 42-seconds left in the third quarter the Rebels lead had been chopped to 26-24.
Zion Chapel wasted little time regaining command as the Rebels took the ensuing kickoff and went 56 yards in five plays to reach the endzone. Mason Stuart rushed for 24 yards on two carries and completed two passes for 32 yards to lead the Rebels down the field, and it was Stuart that scored his fourth touchdown of the night on a 7-yard run to put Zion Chapel on top 32-24 with 10:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Zion Chapel regained possession at its own 31-yardline after a defensive stand and the Rebels marched 69 yards in 12 plays to seal the deal on the big road win. Mason Stuart and Brayden Watson hooked up twice during the scoring drive for 29 yards in the air, while Zay Adair rushed three times for 16 yards and scored the touchdown on a 12-yard run. The extra-point try was good, and with 2:07 left on the clock the Rebels had locked up the 39-24 win.
Mason Stuart rushed for 135 yards and 4 touchdowns on 14 carries and completed 16 of 19 passes for 209 yards and one td to spark Zion Chapel, while Zay Adair added 81 yards and one td on 11 carries. Five Rebel receivers caught passes in the win, led by Brayden Watson with six catches for 78 yards, Bradon Grantham with five catches for 47 yards and one td, and Jackson Adcock with three catches for 43 yards.
Ladarius Purifoy rushed for 44 yards and one td on 13 carries and Mason Anderson added 43 yards and one td on five carries to lead Pleasant Home, while Anderson and Ethan Curry combined to complete 8 of 18 passes, with one interception, for 133 yards.
