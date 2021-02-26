Zion Chapel High School held a signing ceremony Friday, Feb. 19, for senior, Hunter Wambles.
Wambles committed to play football for Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. He also received an academic scholarship to Millsaps College.
Wambles had offers from Faulkner University, McPherson College and a few other colleges and universities.
He said he chose this college over the others because of the academic programs offered, the class sizes, the coaching staff and their athletic program.
Wambles has played football since age six. He played on both offense and defense, but his favorite position is center because he says, “I am in the middle of the action.”
Wambles hopes to play center or guard at Millsaps but is willing to play wherever needed. He says he is excited for the next chapter of his football career to begin.
