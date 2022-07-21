After struggling to back-to-back one-win seasons the Zion Chapel Rebels and their fans are hoping a new head coach, a new winning attitude and a schedule that includes six home dates will result in a return to their winning ways of old.
The schedule includes a trio of early-season region road trips to Wicksburg, Samson and Ariton that will test the Rebels, but the schedule is more ‘home friendly’ after that as five of the final six games are at Green Memorial Stadium.
Following is a preview of the 2022 football season:
August 19 – Open Date
August 26 – Goshen Eagles
Zion Chapel will kick off the season at home with a non-region contest against the Goshen Eagles. Goshen leads the series 24-6, has won the last eight meetings and won the last time the two longtime rivals played 48-0 in 2019.
Goshen has struggled to a 1-18 record the past two seasons after posting an 8-4 slate and a playoff appearance in 2019.
September 2 – at, Wicksburg Panthers
Zion Chapel will open region play in week two when the Rebels hit the road for a clash with the Wicksburg Panthers. Wicksburg owns a 12-8 series edge that has been dormant since 1995, has won six of the last seven match-ups and posted a wild 52-30 win the last time the new region rivals met.
The Panthers will make the move to Class 2A after competing in Class 3A the past eight years, have posted a winning record six of the last seven years and had a 7-4 record a year ago.
September 9 – at, Samson Tigers
Zion Chapel will be back on the road in week number three when they head to Samson for a key region clash with the Samson Tigers. Samson leads the all-time series 15-4, has won the last nine meetings and claimed a 35-20 victory in 2021.
The Tigers are moving up from Class 1A into the 2A ranks this season, have posted two straight winning seasons and will be coming off a 7-4 campaign a year ago.
September 16 – at, Ariton Purple Cats
Zion Chapel will continue its three-game road swing in week number four when the Rebels make the short trip to Ariton for a region battle with the Ariton Purple Cats. Ariton leads the longtime series 41-12, has won the last five meetings and last season posted a 42-6 victory.
The Purple Cats are coming off a 10-2 season, have won ten games three of the last five seasons and a year ago averaged over 40 points per game.
September 23 – Pleasant Home Eagles
Zion Chapel will be back home and take a break from the region wars in a week five encounter with the Pleasant Home Eagles. The Rebels lead the all-time series 11-5, have won five straight meetings and last season posted a big 39-24 victory.
Pleasant Home has struggled to five straight losing seasons and over the past five years have posted a combined record of 5-34.
September 30 – G.W. Long Rebels
Zion Chapel will stay at home and return to the region race in week number six when the Rebels host the G.W. Long Rebels. G.W. Long holds a 28-10 series edge in the longtime rivalry, has won the last five meetings and during the winning streak has outscored Zion Chapel 225-12. Last season G.W. Long posted a 49-0 victory.
G.W. Long has rolled to three straight winning seasons after struggling to a 3-15 record in 2017 and 2018. Over the last three years, G.W. Long has averaged nine wins a season.
October 7 – Geneva County Bulldogs
Zion Chapel will continue its home stand in week number seven when the Rebels host the Geneva County Bulldogs, in an important region contest. Geneva County leads the brief series 4-0 and posted a 55-28 victory last season.
Geneva County has posted a winning record three of the past seven years and the Bulldogs will be coming off a 5-6 season.
October 14 – at, Cottonwood Bears
Zion Chapel will be on the road in week number eight when the Rebels travel to Cottonwood for a region clash with the Cottonwood Bears. Cottonwood owns a 5-0 series edge, is on the Rebels schedule for the third straight year, and last season the Bears rolled to a 54-28 win.
Cottonwood is coming off a 5-5 season, and last posted a winning record and advance to the playoffs back in 2014.
October 21 – Abbeville Yellow Jackets
Zion Chapel will be back at home within the friendly confines of Green Memorial Stadium in week nine when they host the Abbeville Yellow Jackets, in a late-season region clash. Abbeville holds a 2-0 series edge in the short series, is on the schedule for the third straight season, and last season posted a 48-18 win.
Abbeville struggled to a 2-7 record last season after advancing to the Class 2A state finals the year before and posting a 39-10 record the previous four years from 2017-2020.
October 28 – Reeltown
Zion Chapel will close out the regular season at home when the Rebels host the Reeltown Rebels, in a non-region battle. Reeltown holds a 3-0 series edge, claimed a 56-0 playoff win in 2019, and in the three wins has outscored Zion Chapel 134-0.
Reeltown will be coming off a 6-5 season, and has been a constant winner since its last losing season in 2007.
