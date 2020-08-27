The three candidates vying to be Elba’s next mayor all came together last Thursday night, Aug. 20, to participate in a Mayoral Forum, hosted by The Elba Clipper and Elba Chamber of Commerce. Despite a downpour of rain that started shortly after the event began, the candidates each made statements and answered questions from moderator Ferrin Cox, publisher of The Elba Clipper, in an attempt to convince voters he/she was the best candidate to serve the next four years as Elba’s leader. Above, candidate Tom Maddox was speaking at the podium. In the background was candidates Chelsea Cooper and Tim Johnson.