Elba voters went to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 25, to cast their vote for the next mayor in the 2020 municipal election, and the unofficial results revealed there will be a runoff between candidates Tom Maddox and Tim Johnson. A total of 703 ballots were cast, either in person on Tuesday or via absentee ballot prior to Tuesday. Election officials said there were no provisional ballots at the end of the day. Tom Maddox received the majority vote [40.26 percent] with Tim Johnson coming in a very close second with only five votes separating first and second place. Johnson received 278 votes [39.54 percent]. The third candidate in the race, Chelsea Cooper received 142 votes total [20.20 percent]. Of the 703 total ballots cast, 670 were cast on Tuesday and 33 were absentee. Maddox and Johnson now will focus on the runoff election set for Tuesday, Oct. 6th.
Tom Maddox and Tim Johnson earn spots in runoff election for Elba mayor
Linda Hodge
Editor
