Vela Pearl Fuller age 83 of Elba, AL died Monday, February 7, 2022 at Medical Center Enterprise. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home of Elba on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Kenneth Hagler officiating.
Survivors include: son - Larry H. (Louise) Fuller, Elba; daughter - Kathy Gail (Byron Hinkel) Hathcock, Elba; grandson - Jeffery Fuller, Elba; granddaughters - Jessica (Tyler) Norris, SC, and Sabrina Hathcock, Elba; grandson - Dylan Hathcock, Elba; and seven great grandchildren. Special friend Jarassari Rader.
